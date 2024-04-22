AAP: Tihar Jail authorities lied about Kejriwal’s treatment

April 22, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Tihar Jail authorities have been “lying” till now about the health treatment given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as proved by a letter written to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by them seeking a diabetologist for him, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said earlier the jail authorities had claimed that they are equipped with all facilities to look after the CM’s fluctuating sugar levels.

“Today, we have evidence that Mr. Kejriwal was not getting proper care as on April 20, when DG (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal wrote to AIIMS asking that a specialist to deal with diabetes be provided at Jail No. 2, where Kejriwal is lodged,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that the jail authorities have been publishing random blood sugar reports at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre, only mentioning when the CM’s sugar levels fell and not when these peaked.

The Delhi Minister pointed out that the Chief Minister wasn’t allowed a consultation with a diabetologist despite repeated requests from him.

“The BJP is doing everything it can to stop him from seeing a specialist,” Mr. Bharadwaj said at a press conference, producing a letter sent to AIIMS by the DG (Prisons).

ADVERTISEMENT

‘CM denied insulin’

Meanwhile, AAP workers staged a protest outside the jail with party leader Atishi seen pleading with the guards to accept the insulin that the “people of Delhi” had sent for the CM.

“The jail administration is working completely under the Lieutenant-Governor. The CM is not being provided with insulin under a conspiracy,” she said.

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said AAP leaders are trying to create sympathy for the CM to get votes in the Lok Sabha poll. “No doubt, Kejriwal is a diabetic, but his sugar levels are under control in jail as he didn’t raise any demand for insulin in a video consultation with doctors of AIIMS,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.