AAP teams to check money and liquor distribution

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday formed teams, one in each of the 272 wards, to keep a check on the distribution of money and liquor ahead Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the party has complained to the Election Commission regarding news stating that many BJP MPs will be staying in different constituencies against the rule that they should leave after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“It has been reported that 240 BJP MPs will be staying in different Assembly constituencies from Tuesday to Saturday. This is an open violation of the Model Code of Conduct as after the campaign ends at 6 p.m. on Thursday, no MP or Cabinet Minister can stay in Delhi unless the person is a resident,” Mr. Singh said. The party also said they launched a website — AmitShahKaUltaChashma — to combat the “lies” spread by Home Minister Amit Shah.