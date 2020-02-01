Delhi

AAP takes out silent marches against BJP’s remark on CM

Party launches silent march that will continue till Sunday

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said they will be taking out silent marches in all the 70 Assembly constituencies here against BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh for calling their party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist” during a television interview.

The party said they will conduct door-to-door campaigns to tell people that if they feel that Mr. Kejriwal is Delhi’s son then they should vote for him and if they believe that he is a terrorist, then they should vote for the BJP.

Mr. Kejriwal had made the same pitch while addressing a jansabha in Babarpur on Thursday evening. The silent marches, which started on Friday, will continue till Sunday, a statement issued by the party read.

