AAP takes out padayatras in 272 wards to inform public about BJP ‘scam’

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday took out ‘padayatras’ in all 272 wards of Delhi against the alleged ₹2,500 crore ‘scam’ in BJP-ruled municipal corporations, the party said. AAP workers met people and informed them about the alleged scam during the rallies.
“AAP on Tuesday brought the matter of BJP-ruled corporation’s scam of ₹2,500 crore before the citizens of Delhi. AAP is turning this case of misappropriation into a mass movement,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.
He said that through these rallies, the party reached out to the citizens of Delhi and told them about the “corruption” in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. “We told them about how the BJP-ruled corporations has completely ruined Delhi and how the BJP made the corporations bankrupt. We also apprised the citizens about the garbage mountains created by them and the corruption of the BJP councillors,” he added.
In a related development, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the Urban Development Department had asked for details of the income and expenditure of the three municipal corporations, but the corporations have denied sharing any details.
