AAP takes out marches against BJP over mayoral poll delay

January 29, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday took out padayatras (foot marches) in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “repeatedly delaying” the mayoral election.

The Capital is yet to witness the election for the office of Mayor after two meetings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House – on January 6 and January 24 – were adjourned due to ruckus between the BJP and AAP councillors.

AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that “troubled by the BJP’s mismanagement” of the civic body for 15 years, the people of Delhi gave the party a majority in the recent election.

“However, the BJP remains unable to accept this outcome and is determined to keep the MCD under their control at any cost. It continues to obstruct the appointment of an AAP Mayor,” he said.

AAP had moved the Supreme Court earlier this week for holding the MCD mayoral election in a time-bound manner and the court on Friday agreed to list the petition for February 3. The party had secured a majority with 134 out of 250 seats in the civic poll on December 4, followed by the BJP with 104 seats.