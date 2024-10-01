AAP takes on Delhi L-G over ‘spike in gang violence’

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Monday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and sought a meeting with him over an “alarming increase” in gang-related violence in the national capital. However, the legislators — Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, Jungpura MLA Praveen Kumar, and Bijwasan MLA B.S. Joon — were not given an appointment by Raj Niwas, sources in the ruling party said.

AAP has often attacked the L-G over the state of law and order in the city. A day earlier, senior party leader and Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X to slam the “jungle raj” in Delhi. The ruling party’s latest push to discuss the “deteriorating” law and order situation comes in the wake of three firing cases on Saturday, which have been linked to extortion demands by various gangs.

The city’s law and order comes under the Union Home Ministry, which manages it through the L-G.

When reached for comment, Raj Niwas did not comment.

The letter signed by the AAP lawmakers stated, “Such recent incidents have raised serious concerns among the residents and the business community and there is an urgent need for action to address this growing menace.”

“Every trader /businessman is living under constant fear due to the brazen manner in which these gangs are operating in Delhi,” it added.

However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP MLAs of raising the issue to divert attention from queries over “poor roads, water, and sanitation, deteriorating public transport, and failure in implementing health, education, and social welfare schemes”.