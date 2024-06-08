GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP suspends ex-MLA for anti-party activities 

Published - June 08, 2024 01:08 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended former MLA Nitin Tyagi from the party on Friday, accusing him of engaging in “anti-party” activities during the Lok Sabha poll. Mr. Tyagi had spoken against the party’s policies on social media platforms.

Responding to the accusation, Mr. Tyagi said the action was taken against him “for speaking the truth”.

In a post on X just before he was suspended, the former MLA said, “Today, the people of Delhi have lost faith in AAP because it is mired in lies and corruption, whereas when we first started, we used to fight against such things.” He added, “We have to fight for the party. AAP is known for fighting against corruption and lies. We have to change this, and we will change this while being part of AAP.”

In a communication to Mr. Tyagi, AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, “It has come to our notice that you have been involved in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections. The party has decided to suspend you from its primary membership pending disciplinary proceedings.”

