AAP ‘surprised’ at Richa’s exit, was planning to give her ticket

As Aam Aadmi Party’s women’s wing head Richa Pandey Mishra joined the BJP on Saturday, AAP leaders said that they didn’t see it coming and were surprised.

“We didn’t expect that Richa would leave the party. We were planning to give her the ticket from Vishwas Nagar and she also knew it,” an AAP Minister told The Hindu. Delhi Assembly election is due in February next year and currently, O.P. Sharma from the BJP is the MLA from Vishwas Nagar.

Another AAP leader said that she has been working in Vishwas Nagar for more than a year now. “She was given the charge to look after Vishwas Nagar. But the local volunteers were not accepting her and our survey did not show good review about her. So she might have felt that she would not get a ticket and that might be why she left the party,” the leader said. But Ms. Mishra denied the claim and said that she has been working in Vishwas Nagar for the past one-and-a-half-years and she will continue doing it. “I have not discussed about ticket or any post with the BJP,” she said.

‘Egos of small men’

Ms. Mishra told The Hindu that she decided to leave the party after the Lok Sabha election in Delhi. “An AAP candidate insulted Anil Bajpai [then AAP Gandhi Nagar MLA] at a public function. You cannot insult a party leader just because you have the confidence of a Minister. You cannot be that arrogant,” she said.

Atishi was the AAP candidate from East Delhi, of which Gandhi Nagar is a part. “The pamphlet incident shocked us, it was dirty politics [by the AAP]. I don’t want to comment on it, but everyone knows who did it,” she said.

On May 9, AAP had accused the BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir of distributing pamphlets slandering his AAP rival Atishi in Krishna Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and other areas of the constituency. “The workers were against bringing the tukde-tukde gang to campaign for the party,” she said referring to Prakash Raj and Jignesh Mewani campaigning for AAP. “Prakash Raj even slapped a party worker,” she claimed.

In a statement released online, Ms. Mishra said, “A brilliant mandate was trampled by the egos of small men.” “In AAP, now even a disagreement is considered a sin, the party is captured and is run by a small coterie, who will never let any voice to be heard except of those which suits them.”