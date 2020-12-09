AAP supports bandh by staging protest

New Delhi

09 December 2020

AAP workers staged protest at ITO in support of farmers on Tuesday, the party said. The party had extended its support to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers and asked the Centre to heed to their demands.

House arrest

On Tuesday morning, the party tweeted that their chief Arvind Kejriwal was kept ‘under house arrest’ by Delhi Police, a claim denied by police.

“After the Chief Minister met farmers at Singhu border, the Central government’s Delhi Police, on directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has barricaded the house of the CM from four sides and kept him almost under house arrest. No one can meet him and he cannot come out,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said while addressing a press meet

“Officers told us that there has been orders from the MHA to keep the Chief Minister at his house till the farmers’ protest is on. All our volunteers will go from ITO to Arvind Kejriwal’s house. We will get him out and we want to see him stand with the farmers’. We request you all to come with us,” he added.

From afternoon till evening, AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia protested outside the Chief Minister’s residence. Mr. Sisodia said even he was not allowed to meet the Chief Minister and the latter’s house has been “turned into a jail”.

He said that even the Chief Minister’s personal staff was not being allowed to go out and the BJP government was “scared”.

”BJP won’t say anything about Captain Amrinder, who is standing with BJP and calling farmers anti-nationals,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Later in the evening, meeting party leaders, Mr. Kejriwal said: “A country where the farmers and the soldiers are sad, that country can never progress. If the farmers of our country are sad, we can never be at peace. We have to keep politics aside and help the farmers, and serve them and stand by them till their movement continues.”