AAP starts membership drives in South India

New Delhi

After a landslide win in Punjab, the AAP on Friday kicked off membership campaigns in four southern States and Union Territories, where the party aims to hold massive ‘padyatras’ in every assembly constituency.

Senior party leader and Telangana in-charge Somnath Bharti said that the party is receiving an unprecedented response in south India after AAP’s success in Punjab.

“People are getting attracted by the Kejriwal Model of work and commitment, and leaving behind hate politics,” Mr. Bharti said.

He attacked the K. Chandrashekar Rao(KCR)-led TRS government in Telangana and said that the first padyatra will be held in Telangana on April 14 to mark Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Mr. Bharti alleged that KCR had made big promises to the scheduled caste community during the Telangana agitation, but failed miserably on all three fronts.

Mr. Bharti said that under the leadership of the local AAP leaders, campaigns will be carried out in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep.