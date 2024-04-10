GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP starts campaign to seek backing for Kejriwal ahead of poll

April 10, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader Gopal Rai interacts with voters at Shahdara in New Delhi.

AAP leader Gopal Rai interacts with voters at Shahdara in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Devansh Sharma

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday began its door-to-door drive under its “Jail ka Jawab Vote se” campaign to garner support for arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The campaign was announced on Monday, with party leaders urging people to “avenge” the Chief Minister’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with their vote.

All seven parliamentary constituencies in the city will go to the poll on May 25. The ruling AAP is contesting on four seats, leaving the rest three for the Congress —its INDIA bloc partner.

The party’s door-to-door drive was kicked off by its Delhi convener Gopal Rai from Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara. He was accompanied by AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

“If the people of Delhi want that the Chief Minister be released from jail, then the only way is to vote for the party in the Lok Sabha poll,” Mr. Rai said interacting with voters.

He added that AAP workers will go to every house highlighting the changes that have been brought in Delhi under Mr. Kejriwal’s leadership.

Mr. Rai told people that their vote has the power that can ensure the CM’s release from jail. “We believe that after his arrest, people’s emotional connection with him has increased,” Mr. Rai said.

Delhi / politics / General Elections 2024

