AAP spent ₹21.06 crore on Delhi poll campaign: expenditure report

02 October 2020 00:41 IST

‘Lockdown owing to COVID-19 led to delay in submission’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spent a total of ₹21.06 crore on its campaign for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, in which it won 62 out of 70 seats, according to its expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission (EC) on September 14.

While submitting the report, AAP national treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta wrote that the election expenditure report could not be submitted by the deadline of April 28 due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown and the auditor’s office being in a containment zone.

The report, which was made public by the EC on Wednesday, showed that the party had spent a total of ₹21,06,36,705, of which ₹17,80,85,490 was spent on “general party propaganda” and ₹3,25,51,215 on candidates, including payments to candidates, expenditure on publishing criminal antecedents of contenders and publicity.

The party’s report also showed that it spent ₹8,43,75,818 on media advertisements, the majority of which was on social media, SMS and calling campaigns; ₹5,90,68,649 on publicity materials, like posters and hoardings; and ₹20,63,274 on public meetings, processions and rallies. The party also spent ₹2,79,70,372 on “survey expenses”, according to the report.

The party spent or authorised expenditure on publicity materials for two candidates – Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena.