AAP slams Delhi Police for rising crime

Police refute allegations, say Capital has a better conviction rate compared to the all­-India average

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi police on Sunday engaged in a war of words over rising crime in the Capital.

Hitting out at the police for the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the police was busy protecting BJP leaders instead.

Responding, the police said the claims by AAP are political in nature and that the agency is not shielding anybody as all criminals are given the same treatment.

Shooting incident

Referring to an incident that took place in the middle of a busy Subhash Nagar market at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, senior AAP leader and spokesperson Atishi said, “A harrowing incident took place where three people opened fire on passengers in a car in the middle of a busy street and fled. It has been over 15-20 hours since the firing happened, however, the Delhi police has not taken any action.”

The police acted with “unparalleled efficiency and speed” when it came to “shielding” BJP leader Tajinder Bagga but when a harrowing crime occurs against innocent Delhiites, they are found to be immobile, said Ms. Atishi.

Responding to her charges, the police said that within 24 hours, they have arrested an accused in the Subhash Nagar incident. Two other co-accused have also been identified and intensive efforts are being made to nab them.

Ms. Atishi said, “The incident on Saturday evening is not an isolated one. If we look at the news in the recent past, it becomes evidently clear that the law and order situation in Delhi is in absolute shambles.”

She added that countrywide data shows that Delhi has the most number of reported crime cases compared to all metropolitan cities in the country.

“Delhi, accounting for 40% of the reported rape cases and 25% of the total murder cases, has left behind 19 such cities. This is Delhi Police’s report card,” said Ms. Atishi.

A senior officer questioned the source of statistics that were cited by the AAP leader.

Professional policing

The police said that as per the latest crime data, Delhi has the best conviction rate of IPC crimes (85%) compared to the all-India average of 59%. In rape cases, Delhi’s conviction rate is 21% better than all-India average.

“This is a reflection of the professional nature of policing undertaken in the city. In rape cases, chargesheets have been filed against 96% accused offenders after thorough investigation, thus, ensuring prompt trial and maximum convictions. In rape cases, only 1.5% accused are unknown/strangers; rest are either family, friends, relatives, neighbours, etc.,” the police said.

“Consecutively for the last two years, there has been a 12% decline in murders reported in the city.

Analysis shows that only 9% of the murders were a result of criminal motive. Rest were an outcome of sudden provocation, personal enmity and other reasons,” the police said.

It added that as far as other incidents of grievous injuries are concerned, strict penal action are taken.

Over the last two years, there has been an increase of 74% in the arrests made as part of the policy of strictest possible legal action and zero tolerance to such crimes, the police said.