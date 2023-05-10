ADVERTISEMENT

AAP slams Delhi L-G over 2002 Gujarat assault case, says ‘country knows his past’

May 10, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Gujarat court rejects V.K. Saxena’s plea seeking stay on trial for allegedly assaulting Medha Patkar; L-G claimed immunity he doesn’t have: Bharadwaj; AAP silent on actions of its own MLAs, says BJP

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj showing a purported clip of the assault case involving L-G V.K. Saxena.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched an attack on Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, a day after a court in Gujarat rejected his plea seeking immunity from criminal trial in a nearly two-decade-old assault case.

The case file

Mr. Saxena and three others are accused of assaulting activist Medha Patkar when she visited Sabarmati Ashram some time after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A magisterial court in Ahmedabad rejected his plea, filed in March 2022, where Mr. Saxena sought a stay on his trial till the time he occupies the office of the L-G of Delhi, a Constitutional post. The detailed order is yet to be made public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While no immediate response was issued by Mr. Saxena or his office on the issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned AAP over the conduct of own its leaders against women.

Showing a purported video of the incident, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters that the court rejected Mr. Saxena’s claim that the post of the L-G is above that of a State Governor and just below the President.

“Today, the whole country knows the past conduct of the L-G. He attacked a woman along with a crowd of people carrying lathis. Mr. Saxena cannot claim that the person [in the purported video] was someone else,” he added.

‘Delaying trial’

The Delhi Minister said that the L-G often writes letters to departments of the Delhi government over procedural delays.

“But he has delayed his trial by 22 years. Even now, he is trying to delay it by claiming immunity which he does not have,” Mr. Bharadwaj said. He added that the Gujarat court’s order shows that even the Delhi L-G is not beyond the law of the land.

BJP questions AAP

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked AAP why it is silent on the matter of its MLA from Seelampur Abdul Rehman, who was recently convicted for attacking a school principal.

“Other MLAs, like Prakash Jarwal, Amanatullah Khan and Somnath Bharti, are also accused of manhandling women,” he added.

Mr. Saxena and other accused in the case face charges of rioting, assault, and unlawful assembly. They were opposed to Ms. Patkar’s presence at the ashram because of her stand against the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US