AAP slams BJP-ruled SDMC for hike in taxes

New Delhi

27 July 2020 23:34 IST

‘Will force BJP to withdraw decision’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday criticised the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation for allegedly imposing three taxes in its area and added that they will protest against it.

AAP political affairs committee (PAC) member Durgesh Pathak said that despite Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s assurance, the BJP-ruled SDMC hiked three taxes on Monday. He said that the SDMC has accepted the proposal of hiking professional tax, tax of the residents of unauthorised colonies and property transfer tax.

AAP said that they will protest outside the BJP headquarters at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The SDMC approved the introduction of a “professional tax” chargeable to those with an income of above ₹50,000 a month, in its jurisdiction. Following objections by Opposition parties, the proposal was passed following certain modifications. The rates for different categories of individuals have been reduced by about ₹50 in each category. Accordingly, a salaried-class individual earning between ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 a month will be charged ₹100 per month as professional tax as opposed to ₹150 proposed earlier.

Apart from this, the proposal for increasing electricity tax has been sent back for review and certain changes to commercial property tax have been approved, said Mayor Anamika Mithilesh. He also said that property tax for unauthorised colonies would be charged only for the last two years and tax, penalty and interest for previous year would be waived of under an amnesty scheme.

‘Residents burdened’

“The entire nation is going through the COVID-19 crisis and people are suffering from a huge financial crisis. Amid this, the BJP has imposed the burden of extra tax on the residents of Delhi,” Mr. Pathak said.

“We promise that AAP will force the BJP to withdraw this decision,” he said.

AAP leader Dinesh Mohaniya said that when the BJP came up with the proposal of increasing taxes, the Congress supported this decision inside the House, whereas AAP staged a walkout.