AAP slams BJP over ‘silence’ on illegal felling of trees in Ridge area

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the BJP over its “silence” on the illegal felling of trees in the Capital’s Ridge, alleging that it had “pressurised” officers to undertake the exercise.

“Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and the BJP have been silent ever since the Supreme Court took cognisance of the illegal felling of over 1,100 trees in the Ridge area by officials of the DDA (Delhi Development Authority),” said senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah while addressing a press conference.

He added that DDA and Forest Department officials had declined to appear before the three-member fact-finding committee constituted by Environment Minister Gopal Rai as they were “withholding files” on the matter.

“In an act of defiance, the Principal Secretary of the Environment and Forest Department on Monday questioned the formation of the fact-finding committee, claiming it violated rules and could lead to contempt of the Supreme Court. Are these officials under pressure from higher-ups?” questioned Mr. Shah.

The AAP leader also alleged that if the BJP maintained its silence on the issue for one more day, the “conspiracy” hatched by the party would be revealed.

“The BJP should answer on who is pressuring the officials of the Forest Department. Perhaps they are aware that if the bring the files, the role of the BJP and the L-G in the illegal felling of trees will become clear. If the BJP does not answer these questions within 24 hours, it will become clear that this entire conspiracy has been hatched by the BJP, and it is the BJP which is putting pressure on these officers,” he said.

“On one hand, the Delhi government has planted crores of trees in the last nine years in an effort to reduce pollution. It has closed coal-powered power plants, provided 24-hour electricity to Delhiites and brought the best electric vehicle policy in the country. On the other hand, the BJP is felling trees in the name of development,” he added.

The Supreme Court had, last month, taken cognisance of the felling of trees in Delhi, and had found the inability of the DDA to unearth official records on whether the L-G had ordered the cutting of trees in the protected area as “sheer disingenuity”.