AAP slams BJP over councillors’ suspension

New Delhi

29 September 2020 23:34 IST

‘Will protest outside North Mayor office’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP for allegedly suspending AAP councillors in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for the next three months in an “undemocratic way”. The party will hold a protest outside the North Mayor’s office on Wednesday.

‘Undemocratic step’

“In a democracy like India, the Parliament, State Assemblies and Houses of municipalities hold very respectable positions. Today, the BJP in North Corporation has taken a very undemocratic step inside the House. While the House was on, the AAP councillors wanted to raise some issues. But the BJP did not allow us to and when the AAP representatives tried to raise their voice again, the BJP decided to suspend all our councillors for the next three months,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

He said that the BJP in the municipal corporations is doing “rampant corruption” and the AAP just tried to raise questions. “Tomorrow the AAP councillors will hold a day-long sit-in protest outside North MCD mayor’s office demanding the rollback of the suspension order,” Mr. Pathak said.

Advertising

Advertising