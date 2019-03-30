AAP sets up ‘war room’ for LS poll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched its central ‘war room’ for coordination and monitoring of its Lok Sabha election campaign, said the party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai.

24x7 monitoring

A core team of 20 party workers will operate the control room at the party office and coordinate with the seven war rooms set up in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, Mr. Rai said.

He said the central war room will compile daily progress reports from all seven seats. The work will be monitored round-the-clock as the volunteers will work in shifts, he said.

The core team includes members from various units, including social media, technical support, frontal organisations, public meetings of star campaigners and manifesto preparation, he said. The various units will submit daily reports to the party leadership by 10 p.m., he added.

Mr. Rai added that in the next phase, they will start coordination at the level of the 70 Assembly constituencies and then at the ward level.