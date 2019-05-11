AAP sends legal notice to BJP, Gambhir; seeks written apology

AAP on Friday sent a legal notice to the BJP and its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, threatening “legal proceedings” for allegedly circulating offensive pamphlets against their candidate from the same area, Atishi.

The notice also demanded that both Mr. Gambhir and the BJP should apologise. The apology should be handed over to the party personally in writing and also be printed in newspapers within 24 hours of receiving of the notice, failing which “appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated”.

Filed by advocate Mohammad Irsad, from the legal cell of AAP, the notice termed the pamphlets as “offending publication”.

Ms. Atishi on Friday filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women for the same. Seeking an urgent intervention from the DCW, Ms. Atishi in her complaint said: “This is a textbook case of character assassination of a woman who has chosen to enter public life. Women are forced to undergo an extraordinary level of scrutiny from the moment they step out of their homes. I am extremely pained that I have become the latest target of regressive mindset that does not believe that women can be equal citizens and have equal opportunity.”

Mr. Gambhir, however, rejected the charge and sent a notice to Ms. Atishi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for “defaming” him.