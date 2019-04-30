AAP selling unachievable statehood dream: Dikshit

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sheila Dikshit on Monday hit out at AAP’s main election plank — full statehood for Delhi — by saying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was fooling the voters on the issue.

“Ever since Mr. Kejriwal entered politics, he has been lying and making hollow promises to fool the people but the intelligent voters have seen through his game plan and they would no longer be fooled by him,” the former three-time Delhi Chief Minister said.

The Congress candidate from North East Delhi, Ms. Dikshit, advised Mr. Kejriwal to read the Constitution and understand it. “Mr. Kejriwal seems ignorant about the Constitution and is therefore repeatedly telling lies to the people. Asking for full statehood for Delhi would mean going against the grain of the Indian Constitution.”

She said amending the Constitution would require a majority in Parliament but alleged that since 2014, the four AAP candidates who were elected from Punjab and the three MPs from Delhi that it sent to the Rajya Sabha, had never raised the issue of full statehood.

“AAP is raising the statehood issue to divert people’s attention from its failure to provide good governance in Delhi. For the past four-and-a-half years, Mr. Kejriwal and his team could not spare any time to address the pressing problems of the people. They were busy in locking horns with the Lieutenant-Governor, bureaucrats and the BJP government at the Centre,” Ms. Dikshit said.

She added that AAP and BJP were not talking about old promises that they failed to deliver but were coming up with new promises.

Attacking another election pitch that AAP is making — the change it has brought to school education —, Ms. Dikshit alleged that the education standard in government schools has hit abysmal levels as, during her time as Chief Minister, students had scored better.

City in ruins

She lamented that the beautiful city left behind by the Congress had become a huge garbage dump with pollution reaching hazardous levels.

The public transport system was in a huge mess due to the depleting strength of the DTC and the Delhi Metro becoming unaffordable due to the huge fare hike, which was done with the collusion between BJP and AAP governments, she added.