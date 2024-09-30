AAP seeks urgent meeting with Delhi L-G over extortion-related violence by gangsters

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (September 30, 2024) sought an urgent meeting with Lt Governor V.K. Saxena to discuss the steep rise in gang-related extortion cases and alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

AAP MLAs, in a letter to the L-G, said that they are concerned by the recent surge in gang-related violence and extortion in Delhi.

The call follows three recent shooting incidents targeting business owners in various parts of the city.

Three incidents of firing occurred in the capital last week — at a car showroom in Naraina in west Delhi, a hotel in southwest Delhi, and the sweet shop — all of which are linked to extortion activities by gangsters, according to police.

"We, the members of the legislative assembly, are deeply concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation and alarming increase in gang-related activities in Delhi, which is evident from three incidents of firing upon business owners/houses," the letter said.

These incidents of open shooting and extortion attempts on residents are not only giving a bad name to Delhi but are also detrimental to the reputation of the country, being the capital city, it added.

"This issue was elaborately discussed in the recent session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. We have lived in Delhi for decades, but such deterioration of law and order was never witnessed in Delhi," the letter reads.

The letter claimed that if this menace is not curbed, then businesses will be forced to shut down, which will severely impact the city's economy.

The MLAs added that they would like to have a constructive discussion on the issue as the subject of "police" is a reserved subject for the NCT of Delhi and is directly under the control of the central government and LG.

The MLAs sought an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the possible measures that could be taken to curb the alleged rising lawlessness and restore confidence among the people and the business community in Delhi.