AAP seeks SC-monitored probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities into the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it.

AAP leaders also burnt symbolic copies of the NEET paper as several students and their parents also joined the protest while seeking a retest.

The entrance exam is conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to undergraduate courses at medical colleges across the country.

A controversy had erupted after 67 students shared the first rank in the results declared on June 4, leading to allegations of inflating of marks. Allegations of paper leak in Bihar and awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 students also fuelled the demand for a retest.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the testing agency, which comes under the Union Education Ministry, has messed up with the future of over 24 lakh students who took the test on May 5.

“Therefore, our demand is that the exam should be held again and a probe be launched to investigate the irregularities under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” he added.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member said it should be probed as to why the NEET result was declared on June 4, the day of the Lok Sabha poll result, instead of pre-decided June 14.

“We demand that the NTA officials involved the scam should be given strict punishment so that everyone learns a lesson about the consequences of playing with the future of the youth,” Mr. Singh said.

