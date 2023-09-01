HamberMenu
Shivling-like fountains stir political row, AAP seeks L-G’s dismissal

September 01, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A worker cleans the newly installed fountains at the Air Force Station area in Delhi ahead of the G-20 Summit, on Thursday.

A worker cleans the newly installed fountains at the Air Force Station area in Delhi ahead of the G-20 Summit, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by installing Shivling-like fountains as part of the ongoing beautification of Delhi in the run-up to the G-20 Summit. Rajya Sabha member and AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said the BJP should apologise to people and action should be taken against the L-G.

AAP’s Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak alleged that the BJP has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country by “reducing Shivlings to mere fountains in Delhi”. “AAP and all Hindus across the country demand that Delhi L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena be removed from his post immediately. It is unfortunate that such an insulting act is being done during the month of ‘Shrawan’, which is the month of Lord Shiva,” he said. Mr. Pathak said the fountains were put in the area that falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which comes under the Union government.

“According to Hindu customs, holy water is poured on the Shivling. But here dirty water is falling on the Shivlings as they have been reduced to fountains,” he said. As if this much insult was not enough, the BJP’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) is congratulating the Prime Minister on creating fountains in the form of Shivlings, he said. “There cannot be anything more shameful than this,” Mr. Pathak said.

