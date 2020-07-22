AAP seeks probe against EDMC Mayor

New Delhi

22 July 2020 23:34 IST

The AAP on Wednesday wrote to L-G Anil Baijal and the Central Vigilance Commission to initiate a probe against East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Nirmal Jain and other officials of the BJP-led civic body for awarding an extension of licence to Allena Pvt. Ltd. to operate slaughterhouses in Ghazipur.

Alleging corruption in the process, AAP Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak said Mr. Jain had taken a “dangerous decision”. “In 2009, the East MCD gave tender to Allena to run slaughterhouses. The tender was for 10 years, which ended on August 3, 2019. Within one year, the civic body first extended the tender for six months, then another three months,” an official statement read.

Mr. Pathak said the Mayor had claimed that the EDMC followed due process in tendering and extension as there were no applicants other than Allena. “AAP has, however, exposed Mr. Jain’s lie and submitted that three other companies along with Allena had applied for the tender,” the statement read.

