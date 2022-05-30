AAP seeks meeting with L-G to discuss waste handling

‘Party has many important suggestions on garbage management’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to hold dialogue over ways of handling waste generated in the city.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the party has many important suggestions about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) main duty of garbage management and sanitation that can prove to be a gamechanger.

Two important matters

“I wish to discuss two main matters in the proposed meeting. Firstly, we are all aware that Delhi ranked very poorly in the Swachhta Survey conducted by the Central government, giving it the status of one of the most polluted and dirty metropolitan cities in the country. We have a large number of suggestions to improve the poor condition that Delhi is in, and we would hence like to discuss this matter with the L-G,” he said.

He said that his team has been working on these solutions for the past three years, looking up examples and researching ways on both national and international levels for better waste management and cleanliness systems. The team has developed various plans and case studies of successful models. The first phase of these models is timely disposal and pick-up of waste from residences in a systematic manner in order to benefit the people as well as decrease the filth on the streets of the Capital, Mr. Pathak said.

“Secondly, is the processing of the waste after collection. All the waste are currently dumped on either of the three landfill sites present in Delhi, posing environmental and health hazard for the surrounding localities. Hence, we will present our research and our solutions in front of the L-G in the meeting on how to follow a time-bound procedure of waste collection every day along with an effective processing mechanism in order to avoid contributing to increasing the height of the existing landfills,” he said.