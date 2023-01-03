AAP seeks L-G’s removal over ‘mishandling’ of case

January 03, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a 20-year-old girl was mowed down and dragged 12 km by a car, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday spoke to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and asked him to ensure strict action against the culprits even as protests against the L-G and Delhi Police erupted in various parts of the city (this is going in lead story, can be deleted).

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC should be slapped against them. No leniency should be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action.”

The girl, who worked with an event planning company, was returning from a late-night function when the accident took place. The police have arrested five men who were in the car and a case has been registered under IPC Sections 279, 304-A, 304, and 34. (can be deleted since it is perhaps there in lead story)

L-G takes stock

Officials at Raj Niwas said the L-G took stock of the progress in the case at a meeting with Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in the morning. “He reiterated his direction that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and the strictest possible sections/provisions of IPC be invoked against the accused,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the (Begin sentence with The) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack against the L-G and the police throughout the day. At a press conference, party’s chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said Mr. Saxena has turned Delhi Police into a “toothless elephant” and demanded his removal from the post.

Mr. Bharadwaj said one of the accused, Manoj Mittal, was a local BJP leader and alleged that the police were trying to protect him. He said that the police were putting pressure on two eyewitnesses to change their testimony to save the BJP leader.

‘Possibility of rape’

The AAP leader said there was a possibility of rape or an attempt to rape and asked the police to investigate it. “How is it that the body of the victim was found without any clothes?” he said, accusing Outer District DCP Harendra Kumar Singh of “threatening journalists with police action if they mentioned rape in their reports”.

Alleging that the police were trying to cover up the incident, he said, “A body was under the wheels for 12 km and the DCP says that the music in the car was so loud that the accused didn’t realise it. It is shameful to see the DCP use the statements of the accused to narrate the sequence of events.”

Several AAP workers, led by senior party leaders, including MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak, protested outside the L-G House demanding his resignation over the “poor handling” of the case.

Ms. Atishi said, “[The] L-G’s primary job is to provide security to the women of Delhi, but I’m sure he can’t list a single step he has taken to ensure that in the last one year.”

Sources at Raj Niwas said Mr. Saxena has instructed the police to ensure that the accused, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations, are punished as per law.

Demanding that the trial be conducted in a fast-tracked court, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP was taking an “insensitive approach” in the matter. He slammed some AAP leaders for “sharing the victim’s photo on social media”.

Party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to the L-G and demanded that IPC sections of murder and criminal conspiracy be added against the accused.

High-level probe sought

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar also sought a high-level probe into the incident and demanded compensation of ₹1 crore from the Delhi government to the victim’s family. “Despite the law and order situation deteriorating, Mr. Kejriwal has not bothered to personally take up the issue with either the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, but only depends on Twitter to make his statements,” he said.

The National Commission for Women also took cognisance of the incident and sought an action taken report as well as a medical report from the police. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a letter to the Police Commissioner, sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter.

Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal also asked the police to clarify some details related to the incident, including the possibility of sexual assault.