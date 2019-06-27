AAP seeks Centre’s approval for project to store Yamuna water

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday sought approval from the Central government for a project to store Yamuna water to overcome water crisis in the Capital.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Singh said, “We want to store rainwater near the Yamuna. But we cannot do that without Central government approval.”

On Monday, during a meeting, Mr. Kejriwal had met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to expedite the necessary approvals for the Delhi government’s project to store Yamuna water in floodplains during monsoon to meet the city’s water needs.

Water supply

Also, last week, Mr. Kejriwal during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought the Central government’s cooperation for the project.

“In 1996-97, we used to get 900 MDG water, but in 2019, after almost 22-23 years, Delhi still gets only 900 MGD water,” Mr. Singh said. The MP said that about 12% of the population is still not supplied piped drinking water. “By 2020, there will be a big water crisis in Delhi, to be safe from that, the Centre and the State should work together and start the project to store rainwater in the city,” he said.

The MP also said that if the Central government does not give approval to the project, then the water crisis will intensify.