AAP seeks campaigning ban on Shah for tweeting ‘fake’ videos

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that its delegation had met Election Commission (EC) officials to file a complaint and demand a 48-hour campaigning ban on Home Minister Amit Shah. The party said that Mr. Shah and several other BJP leaders had circulated “fake” videos of Delhi government schools to “defame” the people of Delhi.

“An FIR should be filed against people who have posted the fake videos and Amit Shah for tweeting the same. All these tweets, which are defaming Delhi and insulting the children of Delhi, should be deleted,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

“BJP has been continuously using objectionable language against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and by calling him a terrorist, BJP has insulted the two crore people of Delhi,” Mr. Singh said.

“Impose a ban on campaigns by Amit Shah and MPs [Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Sahib Singh] for violating the Model Code of Conduct,” read a letter submitted by AAP to the Chief Election Commissioner.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh said, “Many parents [of students] have decided to file a ₹100-crore defamation case against Amit Shah for defaming the education system of Delhi, teachers, parents and students. We have talked to many parents and they said they will begin the process tomorrow.”

The party also filed a complaint with the CEO, Delhi, against BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, stating that Mr. Singh allegedly called Mr. Kejriwal a “terrorist”.

The party has requested the CEO to lodge of an FIR against the BJP MP and also ban him from campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister wrote on Twitter, “For five years, I worked day and night for Delhi. I sacrificed everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the people’s lives could improve. In return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist today... It is very sad.”