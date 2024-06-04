GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

AAP seeks ban on exit polls, alleges numbers ‘inflated’ 

Published - June 04, 2024 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday called for a ban on exit polls, alleging that the projections released by pollsters are an attempt to influence the Lok Sabha election results.

The leader made the allegations a day after his party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the veracity of the exit polls, saying fake numbers were released to manipulate the stock market to benefit those heavily invested there and pressurise poll officers into believing that the BJP is coming to power.

Mr. Singh alleged that the agencies which conducted the post-poll surveys showing a thumping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did so under pressure from the ruling party at the Centre.

“However, I am extremely grateful to the exit poll agencies for exposing themselves in front of the nation. I believe there must have been immense pressure on them to change the exit poll numbers,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

“This is an attempt to influence the people of the country, the administrative system and the Election Commission ahead of counting for votes,” he added. 

The leader alleged discrepancies in the figures released by pollsters for several States, saying one of the exit polls gave two to three seats in Jharkhand to the CPI (M), which is not contesting the election there.

“In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is contesting on nine seats but the pollsters gave them 15 seats. In Uttarakhand, the total number of seats is five but the BJP was shown winning on six by a pollster,” the AAP leader alleged.

Related Topics

Delhi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.