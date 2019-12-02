AAP seeks accountability from Amit Shah over Delhi’s ‘deteriorating’ law-and-order situation

The Aam Aadmi Party sought accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over alleged deterioration of the law-and-order situation in Delhi and asked what has he done to provide security to women in the national capital.
At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Atishi alleged that law-and-order situation in Delhi deteriorated and cases of rape in the national capital have increased since Mr. Shah took charge of the Home Ministry.
“What has Amit Shah and Delhi police done to protect women of the city. There are thousands of police vacancies. What has he done to fill these vacancies? There is shortage of PCR vans. What has he done to increase the number of PCR vans? A single women police station has not been opened in Delhi in the last few months. Why?” Atishi posed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.