AAP ‘secret’ app tracks workers, keeps count of new members

Application available only to workers; party plans to use it for its expansion drive

Application available only to workers; party plans to use it for its expansion drive

On Sunday night, at an Aam Aadmi Party office in south Delhi, a worker unlocked his mobile phone and opened an app, which only party members could access. As he selected the “register member” option and keyed in a random name, different profiles with that name in that particular area showed up on the screen.

“If the person’s name and correct details are not showing up, we can enrol the person by using his/her voter ID number,” the worker said.

The mobile application, whose details the AAP has not made public so far, detects people’s names as it is linked to the voter IDs of residents in that area. It also keeps a count of how many people each worker has enrolled in the party. The AAP is now planning to use this app in other States too, as it aims to go national, party sources told The Hindu.

The app — MCD 2022 — was used during a membership drive “MCD Badlaav campaign” in Delhi in December last year with an aim to induct more people into the party ahead of the elections to the municipal corporations in the Capital.

The application is not available in the public domain; it can be downloaded using a link that the party sends to its workers. It keeps a count of which worker has helped enrol how many new members in the party. This can be used by leaders at the top to identify party workers who are active on the ground.

“We are now telling the workers that they don’t have to compete to come on stage and show the leaders that they are working because their work is being monitored by us through this app,” an AAP source said.

How does it work?

To enrol a new person in the party, the worker searches his/her name and selects the correct one from the options that show up on the app. Then the person is asked to give a missed call to a particular phone number, which generates a number similar to an OTP in the caller’s phone.

The worker enters this number in the app and then clicks a photo of the caller with the mobile camera. The worker gets a certificate of the new member which has the person’s photo, name and a unique membership number, similar to a driving licence or Aadhaar card number. This number can be used to keep tabs on the new member.

“Now party volunteers cannot fake enrolling new members,” the worker from south Delhi said, elaborating the significance of the app. His registration page showed he had enrolled more than 400 people in the party till March 27.

Going national

Earlier people were enrolled as party members using paper slips but the new app makes record management and tracking of new joinings easier, party leaders said.

On March 10, after winning 92 of 117 seats in Punjab, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had urged everyone in the country to join the party and said that the AAP was not a political party, but the name of a “revolution”.

Since then, leaders from Delhi have been travelling to different States and the party is focusing on building organisational structures outside Delhi.