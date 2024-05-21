AAP says threat to CM’s life as graffiti asking him to ‘leave’ Delhi spotted at metro stations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed a threat to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s life after graffiti asking him to “leave” the Capital was found scribbled inside several coaches of the Delhi Metro and at stations.

The party called it part of a series of “conspiracies” hatched against the CM by the BJP, which denied the charge terming it a “ploy” by AAP to gain sympathy ahead of the Lok Sabha poll in the city on May 25.

The metro wing of the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR under the provisions dealing with defacement of property.

Several posts regarding the graffiti surfaced on Instagram, where the accused claimed the responsibility for the act.

Pictures and video clips of the graffiti showed several of these written inside metro trains, and on signboards at Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations.

Graffiti inside a metro coach asked the CM to ensure transparency in the Delhi Jal Board audits and sought his response on the alleged excise policy scam.

A senior official of the DMRC warned passengers against such acts. “Co-passengers are also requested to report such acts to the metro authorities immediately,” he said, adding that their security wing is in touch with the police for further action.

BJP conspiracy: Atishi

Meanwhile, Delhi Finance Minister told reporters, “The BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven [Lok Sabha] seats in Delhi. That is why it has been targeting the CM by hatching different conspiracies.”

“They got him arrested on March 21 [in a money laundering case] and when he was lodged inside Tihar Jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court for it. After he came out, they used [AAP Rajya Sabha member] Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off ,” she alleged.

“Now there is a danger to his life,” she claimed while accusing the police of “inaction”. “Where is their cyber cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP,” she alleged.

‘Orchestrated by AAP’

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the incident has been “orchestrated” by AAP to gain public sympathy.

Urging the Election Commission to increase the CM’s security, he said the incident is being used to divert people’s attention from the assault case lodged by Ms. Maliwal against Mr. Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.

“My only question to Kejriwal is when he will break his silence on the Maliwal assault incident,” he said.