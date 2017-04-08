AAP says it has the basic right to have an office in city

With Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal cancelling the allotment of 206 Rouse Avenue for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office, senior party leaders took to Twitter saying that it was the basic right of political parties, especially one which holds the majority in the city, to have an office.

“We are a small party compared to the BJP and the Congress, then why are they so afraid of us? Is it because we are running an honest government?” AAP leader Ashish Khetan said.

‘Why single out AAP?’

He also tweeted: “Every party, big or small, has been allotted office space in Delhi. Then why are they singling out AAP?” [sic].

“The BJP has been allotted 14 Pant Marg, which is an MP house. They have also been allotted land on Rouse Avenue for their national office, which was supposed to be allotted for a school,” said Mr. Singh.

The Congress party also has two offices in the heart of the city, one at 24 Akbar Road and its youth wing office at Raisina Road, he said.

Welcoming the development, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that repeated warnings of “constitutional violation” in allotment of party office by the PWD in relation to the property were ignored by the AAP.

BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar said alleged constitutional impropriety in the allotment of housing to “several AAP MLAs” also needed to be probed.