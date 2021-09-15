AAP says councillor had reported illegal construction in north Delhi building

Party says no action taken by BJP leaders

A day after a building collapse killed two minors in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that a party councillor had earlier this month submitted a complaint regarding illegal construction in the structure but the BJP leaders and officials did not take any action.

The party shared the complaint dated September 2, which has a purported seal of the office of Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). “A complaint must be filed against BJP’s leaders and officials under IPC Section 302. This must be taken to the fast-track court and the culprits should be hanged to death. The incident has taken place because of the greed and corruption of the BJP leaders,” AAP in-charge of municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak said.

In the letter, councillor Guddi Devi says that she has received complaints from people that illegal construction in the 75-year-old building (number 2,724) in Sabzi Mandi. She also said construction is happening at night after the shutters go down. “Despite complaining multiple times about the illegal construction in ward committee, verbal and written way, the building department has not done any inquiry and it is shameful,” Ms. Devi said. “Councillor Devi wrote a letter to the commissioner and informed the Mayor that people from the RWA have informed her that illegal construction is happening in this area...,” Mr. Pathak said.

When asked, the BJP refused to comment on the allegations levelled against the party by Mr. Pathak.