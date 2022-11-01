AAP says BJP to repeat 2017 plan, deny councillors tickets

Bharatiya Janata Party counters by accusing Aam Aadmi Party of selling tickets for ₹4 crore each

Bharatiya Janata Party counters by accusing Aam Aadmi Party of selling tickets for ₹4 crore each

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to not give tickets to its sitting councillors for the 2022 MCD elections, like it had in 2017. Hitting back, the saffron party alleged that the AAP was selling tickets for ₹4 crore each to businessmen.

AAP in-charge of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Durgesh Pathak said sources told his party that this is due to the corruption and incompetence of the BJP councillors.

“The decision to change all councillors was taken in a closed door meeting of the BJP about four days back. Now, people of Delhi are raising a single pin-point question: why are they not giving tickets to their councillors? It clearly indicates that all their councillors are corrupt and BJP itself acknowledges that. Or else there is no need to not give tickets to incumbent councillors,” Mr. Pathak said.

He also alleged that during the 2017 MCD elections, all of BJP’s councillors were found to be corrupt, extorting money from construction work and “gobbling up” MCD funds, and the situation is the same five years later.

Meanwhile, BJP’s chief of MCD election management committee Ashish Sood said his party will not respond to such allegations, and asked whether AAP was “spying” on BJP.

“They levelled similar allegations in the 2017 corporation polls as well and the public defeated their claims by increasing our tally from 142 to 182. They themselves are selling tickets for ₹4 crore to big businesspersons. Look at their Rajya Sabha MPs,” claimed Mr. Sood, adding that BJP will not reveal its strategy to AAP or the media.