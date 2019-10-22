AAP says BJP taking discourse to new low

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the Delhi BJP of bringing the political discourse to “a new low” in regard to allegations over expenditure incurred in medical bills by Delhi Ministers and their family members.

On the basis of a Right to Information (RTI) reply, the BJP on Monday had alleged that AAP Ministers and their relatives had contributed to large medical bills.

RTI reply

“According to RTI reply, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after coming to power in 2015, and his family members spent ₹12,18,027 on treatment in private hospitals, which was paid by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

“Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his family members spent ₹13,25,329 on medical treatments. Ministers Gopal Rai spent ₹7,22,558 and Imran Hussain ₹2,46,748,” the North East Delhi MP added.

Reacting to the allegations, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of ushering in a “new low” in the Capital’s politics.

“Mr. Kejriwal’s cough was a known medical condition for which he travels to Bengaluru for Naturopathy treatment. Moholla Clinics are primary health centres,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

A family member of Mr. Sisodia is undergoing “a serious medical condition”, he added.

“Mr. Tiwari is bringing the level of politics to a new low. Anybody could have asked about the bills of at least three senior leaders of the BJP who got treated abroad for kidney replacement and other major surgeries on government expense in the last one year,” AAP said in a statement.