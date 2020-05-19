AAP says BJP not concerned about migrant labourers

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP and said that the latter has left migrant workers to die on the roads. They also alleged that the BJP-ruled States were “torturing” migrant workers.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the Centre brought back people from other countries via flights, but is not concerned about migrants who are walking back home. “We are witnessing that these people are walking barefoot for thousands of miles every day, they are losing their lives in accidents and women are giving birth on the streets. Does the BJP want these people to die on the streets? We have witnessed that labourers have died in Aurangabad, Muzaffarnagar, Sagar, Barabanki and today nine people have died in Bihar due to truck accidents,” he asked.

Anti-poor party

He said that in Delhi, nearly four lakh migrant labourers have registered to return home and 350 trains are needed to send them back. “But the BJP government is running only 100 trains across the country, which shows their apathy towards solving this issue. The BJP sent luxury flights for people who are in other countries but they do not care for the poor who are walking barefoot. This shows that the BJP is an anti-poor political party,” he said.

“We have witnessed violence against these poor people in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. All these States are run by BJP and they are only torturing these poor migrant labourers,” he added.

Supporting the Delhi government’s decision to relax the lockdown, The MP said, “The Delhi government has decided to open public transport and markets because economic activities should start. The lockdown cannot continue indefinitely. If economic activities do not begin, more people will die of hunger than COVID-19.”