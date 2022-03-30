AAP says BJP goons vandalised Kejriwal’s residence

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

March 30, 2022 14:37 IST

It asks whether police had orders from Union Home Minister’s office to ‘support BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that goons of the BJP vandalised the residence of its chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in north Delhi, and asked whether the Delhi Police had orders from the Home Minister’s office to “support” the BJP. It also claimed that CCTV cameras were broken in the attack.

The Delhi Police is under the control of the Central government.

“Anti-social elements have broken CCTV cameras and security barriers by attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji’s house in Delhi. The barrier on the gate has also been broken,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

“BJP’s goons kept vandalising the house of CM Arvind Kejriwal ji. Instead of stopping them, the BJP’s police brought them to the door of the house,” he said in another tweet.

Party leader Atishi asked what the police were doing when BJP workers and leaders were allegedly going on a rampage at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence. “Did they have orders from @AmitShahOffice to support the BJP vandals?” she tweeted.