ADVERTISEMENT

AAP Sankalp Sabhas to cover 40 Assembly seats

April 16, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold close to 200 Sankalp Sabhas as part of its “Jail ka Jawab Vote se” campaign in the 40 Assembly segments falling under the four Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public meetings will be held from Tuesday, seeking to build support against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a money laundering case. Earlier, the party had carried out a door-to-door drive, urging people to “avenge” the CM’s arrest through their vote.

During the public meetings, the party will hold discussions over the issue, with the participants taking a pledge to vote for the party in the Lok Sabha election.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai told reporters that he will start the Sankalp Sabha campaign from Vishwas Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The voting on the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital is set to be held on May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US