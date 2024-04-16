AAP Sankalp Sabhas to cover 40 Assembly seats

April 16, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold close to 200 Sankalp Sabhas as part of its “Jail ka Jawab Vote se” campaign in the 40 Assembly segments falling under the four Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Delhi.

The public meetings will be held from Tuesday, seeking to build support against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in a money laundering case. Earlier, the party had carried out a door-to-door drive, urging people to “avenge” the CM’s arrest through their vote.

During the public meetings, the party will hold discussions over the issue, with the participants taking a pledge to vote for the party in the Lok Sabha election.

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai told reporters that he will start the Sankalp Sabha campaign from Vishwas Nagar.

The voting on the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital is set to be held on May 25.

