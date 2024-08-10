Aap sabko azaad Manish Sisodia ka namaskar’: AAP leader steps out of jail; leadership to take call on future role, say sources

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday after seventeen months amid loud cheers from supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sisodia, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Finance Minister Atishi, addressed party workers, saying, “Aap sabko azaad Manish Sisodia ka namaskar (A free Manish Sisodia greets all of you).”

The senior AAP leader, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26, 2023 and then by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 of the same year in cases linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in both cases on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the last 17 months, I knew many in this country love me. Now, that number has only gone up. I thank the Supreme Court for granting me bail, as it has used the power of the Constitution to deal a blow to dictatorship,” Mr. Sisodia said.

After his release, the leader met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, parents, and children at the CM’s residence in Civil Lines before going to his own home. He plans to visit Rajghat and pray at a temple before addressing party workers on Saturday, said AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak.

Future role

Mr. Sisodia’s release from prison will likely prompt AAP leadership to consider the role he will play in the coming months. The leader had on February 28 last year stepped down from key portfolios, many of which were subsequently given to Ms. Atishi. The post of the Deputy Chief Minister, however, has been left vacant since his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will consult with our legal team and decide how to proceed,” said a party source, adding that Mr. Sisodia’s release will rejuvenate the party cadre ahead of the upcoming State elections in Haryana and Delhi.

Responding to a question on whether the former Deputy CM will take charge as the interim Chief Minister given that Mr. Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar Jail in the same case, the source said, “Delhi already has a Chief Minister”.

Besides Mr. Kejriwal, former Health Minister Satyendar Jain is also lodged in Tihar Jail in a money-laundering case filed by the ED.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Constitution saved me’

Addressing party workers, Mr. Sisodia said he had been granted bail “due to the strength of the Constitution and the power of truth”. “Soon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be released from jail thanks to the same strength,” he said.

Hailing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he added, “I knew that if any dictatorial government comes to power and throws an innocent person in jail, our Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar would save them”.

He also expressed gratitude towards Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for fighting his case in the Supreme Court and extended thanks to the public. “The children of Delhi’s schools have stood with me, and I have kept them in my thoughts for the last 17 months,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.