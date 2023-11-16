AAP reiterates INDIA bloc unity as Congress flays Centre, Delhi govt. over air pollution

November 16, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for failing to find a lasting solution to high pollution levels in the Capital, only to be reminded by its INDIA bloc partner not to indulge in such criticism and keep the Opposition unity intact.

The Congress criticism came as it held a “shadow Cabinet” meeting of former Delhi Ministers on Delhi air, a day after former party president Sonia Gandhi left for Jaipur on a personal visit to “avoid high pollution levels in the Capital”.

The party accused AAP and the Centre of only indulging in a “blame game” over air pollution in Delhi. Both the Congress and AAP are part of the 28-party INDIA bloc, which will be taking on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha poll next year.

At the Congress meeting, party leaders passed two resolutions. They demanded that Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal call an all-party meet to discuss the problem and a high-powered monitoring committee headed by a Supreme Court judge be formed to find long-lasting solutions.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely told the media that they were forced to convene the meeting as the Centre and Delhi government “failed to draw a road map” to tackle the toxic smog.

“Neither did the Central government convene a session of Parliament nor the Delhi government an Assembly session as required in a democracy to discuss the toxic air. They are only busy campaigning (for elections) in other States,” Mr. Lovely said. “It is the duty of the Delhi Congress, as a responsible Opposition party, to awake the BJP and AAP governments from their slumber.”

Responding to Mr. Lovely’s statement, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the Congress should not forget the idea behind the formation of the INDIA alliance and refrain from such attacks.

“We should keep the unity of the bloc intact. When the alliance was formed, we gave an alternative to people and they are looking at us with hope. These kinds of attacks shatter the hope of an alternative,” Mr. Chadha said. The AAP leader said the bloc needs to fight together against dictatorship, inflation, and unemployment.

