AAP rebel MLA moves SC over defection notice

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) rebel MLA Devender Sehrawat on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly for joining the BJP.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai agreed to look into the petition on Thursday, after senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Mr. Sehrawat, mentioned the plea in the morning seeking urgent hearing.

Adequate remedy

At the outset, the Bench said that Mr. Sehrawat could approach Delhi High Court as adequate remedy is available under Article 226 (writ jurisdiction of High Court) of the Constitution.

However, upon insistence of Mr. Sorabjee, the Bench asked him to circulate the petition and to mention it on Thursday.

The Delhi Assembly has also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai after AAP moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

The Assembly Speaker on Tuesday gave Mr. Sehrawat and Mr. Bajpai a week’s time to submit their replies over joining the BJP.

Mr. Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan and Mr. Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.