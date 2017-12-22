AAP readies for 2019 LS elections

Preparing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday kick-started the first leg of the week-long meetings with ward-level functionaries.

The meeting, named ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot - 2’, was organised at the AAP’s Rouse Avenue office here.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai presided over the meeting, where members discussed the growth of the party in their respective areas.

The first meeting was organised for leaders of the north-east zone.

Strengthening grounds

After the party’s dismal performance in the municipal elections, Mr. Rai had proposed an initiative to strengthen the AAP’s booth-level functioning.

He had proposed that a zone chairperson be appointed from each area to take stock of and be responsible for the party’s growth in that area.

“In the next level of Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot we are trying to appoint block chairpersons,” a statement released by the AAP said.

The party has divided the State into 1,32,950 blocks, of which 20,230 blocks fall under the north-east zone.

The AAP announced that they will organise district volunteer meets in each district in January.

The next meeting will happen on Friday at Chandni Chowk, followed by sessions in New Delhi, north and South districts.