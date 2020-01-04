AAP reacts to BJP campaign

In response to the BJP’s ‘Meri Dilli Mera Sujhav’ campaign, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the BJP’s long reign of 12 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has shown its incompetence, lack of innovation and utter disdain for efficient and honest civic delivery.

Mr. Singh said that the BJP should concentrate on delivering basic responsibilities of a municipal body before pitching a manifesto to run the State government. He alleged that people living in unauthorised colonies could not undertake any construction or make alterations to their dwelling units, without first paying a hefty bribe to corrupt BJP councillors and said that the schools and hospitals under the jurisdiction of MCD were in a pathetic condition.

He also reminded the BJP of its promise of a ‘garbage-free Delhi ‘ and suggested that they first focus on fulfilling this promise as visitors to Delhi are greeted by heaps of garbage when entering by road.