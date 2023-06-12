HamberMenu
AAP rally a ‘failure’, venue will have to be ‘purified’: BJP

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hits out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for gathering ‘corrupt people’ at his rally

June 12, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (left) with the party’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri in Delhi on Sunday.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (left) with the party’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Hitting out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday recalled the time Mr. Kejriwal spent at Ramlila Maidan with social activist Anna Hazare in a campaign against corruption.

“Today, he [Mr. Kejriwal] was again screaming from the same place, but this time to cover up his corruption,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Tiwari, along with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, said “so many corrupt people” had gathered at AAP’s ‘maha rally’ that it would have to be “purified with holy water”. The Lok Sabha member termed the event a ‘failure’ and described the CM as a “political tourist” who has “turned a blind eye” to the city’s problems.

“Kejriwal said he has ‘hundreds of Manish Sisodias and Satyendar Jains’ in the party. This means that the river of corruption flows in the Aam Aadmi Party,” said Mr. Sachdeva, adding that the CM has trained his Ministers, MLAs and councillors “to loot” Delhi.

The CM had announced the rally against the Centre’s ordinance aimed at keep control of the city’s bureaucrats away from the elected government.

