AAP pulls out all stops for mega Oppn. rally in Delhi

March 30, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi:

Satvika Mahajan

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai at the party’s outreach campaign in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pulling out all the stops to ensure a large turnout at the Opposition’s ‘maha rally’ at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Several senior leaders of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are likely to attend the event to express solidarity with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is in ED custody on corruption charges.

AAP workers have been conducting a door-to-door drive in the national capital, distributing pamphlets and urging people to attend the event on Sunday. On Friday, Delhi Minister and AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai joined party workers in the outreach drive. When asked whether Mr. Kejriwal’s wife would attend the event, the senior AAP leader said the decision would be made later. The police have allowed up to 20,000 people to attend the event.

