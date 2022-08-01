AAP protests against property tax hike outside BJP headquarters

Aam Aadmi Party workers protesting against the increase in property tax by the MCD, near BJP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Only a hike of 5 to 10% has been imposed on commercial property tax for properties larger than 175 sq. yards

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters demanding a rollback of the hike in property tax by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP said the people of Delhi have still not recovered from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of providing them relief, the BJP-ruled corporation was increasing the tax burden. The BJP in retaliation said AAP was misleading people as there has been no hike in property tax.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, during the protest, said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had promised during his election campaign to neither impose a new tax nor to hike the existing taxes in Delhi but the BJP backtracked on all its promises and continued to increase taxes.

“After the pandemic, doubling of house tax is a tyrannical move.; they [BJP] have no sense of humanity left. They don’t deserve to be in power,” Mr. Pathak said. He added that instead of conducting elections to the MCD, the BJP ran away from the elections and have also ensured that elections would not take place anytime soon.

Hike in commercial tax

Reacting to the protest, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Mr. Pathak alleged that the MCD has doubled the property tax rates. However, the truth is that MCD has not increased residential property tax at all. Only a minor hike of around 5 to 10% has been imposed on commercial property tax for properties larger than 175 sq. yards and this won’t affect common citizens.”

He added that after the orders of CBI inquiry into The Delhi government’s Excise Policy by the L-G and inquiry into the construction of school classrooms by the Lokayukt, the AAP leaders are frustrated and trying to mislead their own workers and Delhiites using false propaganda against the MCD.

MCD responds

The MCD said there is no hike in the tax rates for residential as well as non-residential properties. “The MCD has not increased any rate of tax. Moreover, the tax slabs have been reduced from 20% to 15% in respect of properties falling under certain category colonies. Some rationalization of tax rate in the industry across erstwhile corporations have been made but the net effect is again at base level or even below that,” the MCD said in a statement.

Congress reinforces

The Delhi Congress also demanded that the MCDs move to hike property tax and Trade and License Tax be rolled back.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said, “When the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi were merged and the MCD elections were deferred, the BJP Government at the Centre and the BJP leaders had spread the impression that the Centre would infuse funds into the MCD to address its financial woes. Instead, it has put an additional tax burden on the people and traders.”

Signature campaign

The AAP in a statement said that it plans to run a signature campaign against the hike in house tax and interact with every citizen by visiting them at their doorstep to inform them about how the BJP is working towards increasing taxes.