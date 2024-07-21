GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP protests against felling of 1,100 trees in Ridge area

Published - July 21, 2024 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
AAP workers holding a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.

AAP workers holding a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday held a protest against the BJP and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena over the “illegal” felling of about 1,100 trees in the Satbari forest area in the southern Ridge.

Senior AAP leader and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the trees were cut based on the L-G’s order following his February 3 visit to the area.

From February 16-26, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) cut around 1,100 trees in the southern Ridge without a mandatory go-ahead from the Supreme Court.

The apex court on July 12 asked the DDA to clarify whether it instructed a contractor to fell the trees on its own or on the basis of an oral direction by the L-G, who is also the urban body’s Chairperson.

The court also slammed the Delhi government for exercising its “non-existent powers” by issuing a notification (based on the L-G’s orders) on February 14, allowing the DDA to cut 422 of the 1,100 trees.

Mr. Bharadwaj said land of farmhouses could have been taken to widen the road that now passes through the middle of the Satbari forest to SAARC Chowk instead of denuding the tree cover.

“If they had taken about 5-10% of the land from every farmhouse, then the road could have been widened without harming the trees, but instead of doing this, the trees of the Ridge were cut to benefit the owners of the farmhouses,” the Minister alleged.

When reached for comment, Raj Niwas did not respond.

Related Topics

Delhi / environmental issues / forests / judiciary (system of justice) / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.