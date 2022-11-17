AAP promises ‘advanced’ gaushalas ahead of civic body election in Delhi

November 17, 2022 01:20 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

With about a fortnight left for the civic body election in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced that it will build “advanced” gaushalas if they come to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“Stray animals are a big issue in Delhi. ‘Gau mata’ (cow) is seen eating garbage at all garbage sites. Gau mata’s proper place is in gaushalas (cow shelters), where they are given proper feed,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said during a press conference.

“Delhi government, for all stray animals, especially cow, to take care of all of them, advanced gaushalas will be made. After coming to power in the municipal corporation, AAP will make these gaushalas, where they will be kept and given food,” he added.

Holding two puppies in his hands, the AAP chief spokesperson said during the press conference that if they come to power in the MCD, they will run a campaign “Being Indian, Adopt Indian”, to promote the adoption of Indian dog breeds.

“You take care of foreign-breed dogs too, we are not against it, but take care of Indian dog breeds too,” he said.

Earlier this month, announcing the party’s 10 guarantees to citizens ahead of the election, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal assured relief to citizens from stray animals, including “cows, dogs, and monkeys”.

Polling for the 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and counting is on December 7.