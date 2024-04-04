AAP plans nationwide fast for CM; BJP calls it a bid to stay relevant

April 04, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday gave a call for a nationwide fast on April 7 against the arrest of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy case.

In Delhi, all party MLAs, MPs, councillors and workers will gather for a collective fast at 11 a.m. at Jantar Mantar to register their protest.

Senior party leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged people to either collectively pray or listen to the devotional song “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” on YouTube.

He asked people to post pictures on the website, kejriwalkoaashirvaad.com.

“You may be associated with any political party or organisation, but if you believe that the BJP and the Narendra Modi government [at the Centre] are engaging in tyranny, spreading terror in the country, committing injustice, and you want to raise your voice against it, then you should participate in this collective fasting programme,” the Minister said.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case allegedly linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 and currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor termed the proposed fast just another attempt to stay relevant.

“AAP tried to hold demonstrations against Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest but could not gather enough party workers anywhere in Delhi. Then they held a rally at Ramlila Maidan but 61 AAP MLAs couldn’t muster even 6,100 people from Delhi. Whatever little crowd came, it came from Punjab and Haryana,” he said.